As of Monday, September 17, 2018
Santos Martinez of Sunnyside, Wash. died Sept. 14, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash. at the age of 92.
She was born in Shelby, Texas on Nov. 5, 1925.
Condolences can be sent at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment