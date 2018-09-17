As of Monday, September 17, 2018
The Prosser School Board will convene in a special meeting tomorrow, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m.
The meeting takes place in the staff development room at 1500 Grant Ave.
The focus will be a work session for the 2018-19 budget, safety and facilities.
