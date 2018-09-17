Speck purchases long-standing Grandview dealership

For more than a century, the Speck family has been serving Sunnyside.

It has expanded its portfolio to include dealerships in Pasco and Prosser. Another dealership, this one in Grandview, has now been added.

It’s hard to miss the new signs when traveling Interstate 82 or Stover Road.

Katy (Speck) Moore carries on the tradition of Clayton Speck, who founded of Speck Motors in 1908. She is the fourth-generation of owners with her husband, J.P. Moore.

She said the now former owner of Mid Valley Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Gary Christensen, approached her family to ask if there was interest in purchasing the Grandview dealership.

After Moore’s family met to discuss the venture, the opportunity was discussed with the managers, and it was decided such a purchase would add value to the Speck portfolio.

“We will eventually move the dealership,” Moore said, noting there is 10 acres of land next to the Sunnyside Speck Chevrolet and Nissan dealership.

Plans are in place to locate the Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership there because it was decided the current building wouldn’t fit the needs and vision for the future, she said.

“We didn’t purchase the building,” Moore said, stating Christensen was interested in selling the dealership so a greater focus could be placed on his petroleum business, R.E. Powell.

Christensen could not be reached for comment.

With the new facility, Moore said there will be two new express service bays, which will include underground lube bays. Three people will be able to work in each bay on each vehicle during lube service.

She said the community needs this type of service and it will allow for quick visits with thorough inspections.

“It’s part of the design — taking care of the customer,” Moore said.

There will be improved productivity, as well. That’s because Speck will launch Xtime software.

“We are designing the new building to be service driven,” Moore said.

The current facility in Grandview lacks the design that is best for quality customer service, she said.

All the managers are being trained, and Moore said the dealership has a “great group of employees.

“They’re all excited to be here.”

The end result will be a nice inventory and a mini auto mall in the community, she said.