Student of Sunnyside Christian killed in crash

A crash at Independence and Scoon roads near Sunnyside on Thursday evening resulted in the death of a 15-year-old Sunnyside Christian High School sophomore.

Erieo Garibay was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash reported just before 6 p.m.

Responding to the crash were deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, officers from Sunnyside and Mabton, and troopers with the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.

Sgt. Scot Swallow said a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Jose Argueta Sosa, 18, of Sunnyside was north on Scoon Road and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection with Independence Road.

The Galant t-boned the 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Devin McCardle, 18, of Outlook, which was eastbound on Independence Road, Swallow said.

Garibay, a Sunnyside resident, was a passenger in McCardle’s vehicle.

“The force of the impact force both vehicles off the roadway at the northeast corner of the intersection,” Swallow said.

Damage was caused about 1-1/2 feet into the passenger compartment of the Eclipse, where Garibay was seated.

Swallow said it’s believed Garibay was killed on impact.

“There are no indications of intoxicants,” he said. “All individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.”

The Traffic Division of the sheriff’s office is investigating the crash with assistance from the State Patrol.

Charges have yet to be determined. If any are determined at the conclusion of the investigation, they will be forwarded to the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, Swallow said.

He noted this is the fourth fatal collision in the Lower Yakima Valley in just a few weeks, involving two vehicles where one of the causing drivers failed to stop at a stop sign.

“This is a strong reminder that motorists need to pay attention to the traffic laws, stop signs, speed limits, cell phone use/distracted driving, etc. to avoid becoming the causing driver or victim in a motor vehicle collision,” Swallow said.