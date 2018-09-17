Team penning results

Sept. 8th & 9th RESULTS:
OPEN CLASS (27 Teams): 1, Jay Cartmell, Connie Martinez, Larry Hauver, 6 cows/63.73 sec.; 2, Cindy Redding, Andrea Cartmell, Kelley Irwin, 6/70.51; 3, Mike Buttrey, Brian Engel, Kirsten Froelich, 6/71.58.
AMATEUR CLASS (24 Teams): 1, Amber Hunsaker, Bill Jones, Ron Davis, 6 cows/76.36 sec.; 2, Pam Bright, Diane Davis, Wally Nelson, 6/82.61; 3, Wally Nelson, Wyatt Crowley, Shelly DeBoer, 6/84.20.
NOVICE CLASS (21 Teams): 1, John Lehmkuhl, Sue Branch, Al Ford, 6 cows/84.66 sec.; 2, Rory Calhoon, Tori Calhoon, Evin Harvey, 6/92.91; 3, Sue Branch, Shannon Ternes, Netta Haller, 6/103.63.
GREEN NOVICE CLASS (6 Teams): 1, Mike Brown, Tori Calhoon, Wyatt Crowley, 6 cows/112.96 sec.; 2, Heather Calhoon, Tori Calhoon, Wyatt Crowley, 6/122.75.
YOUTH CLASS (9 Teams): 1, Delilah Haller, Amelia Haller, Kit Cartmell, 6 cows/73.48 sec.; 2, Carson Hauver, Amelia Haller, Wyatt Crowley, 6/97.56; 3, Delilah Haller, Evin Harvey, Kit Cartmell, 6/106.31.
PRO-AM-NOV CLASS (49 Teams): 1, Mark Crowley, Marvin Bright, John Lehmkuhl, 6 cows/66.20 sec.; 2, Teresa Long, Wyatt Crowley, Netta Haller, 6/70.59; 3, Teresa Long, Amelia Haller, Netta Haller, 6/74.82; 4, John Schieche, Bill Jones, Bev Schieche, 6/75.34; 5, Darrell Winters, Pam Bright, Janie Kepler, 6/77.19.
INDIVIDUAL POINTS STANDINGS:
OPEN CLASS: 1, Teresa Long, 525; 2, Darrell Winters, 524; 3, Robbie Prather, 516.
AMATEUR CLASS: 1, Pam Bright, 371; 2, Bill Jones, 364; 3, Ron Davis, 358.
NOVICE CLASS: 1, Janie Kepler, 303; 2, Sue Branch, 291; 3, Bobi Manuel, 271.
GREEN NOVICE CLASS: 1, Heather Calhoon, 66; 2, Tori Calhoon, 64; 3, Mike Brown, 61.
YOUTH CLASS: 1, Amelia Haller, 144; 2, Carson Hauver, 135; 3, Evin Harvey, 113.
P.A.N.-OPEN CLASS: 1, Teresa Long, 698; 2, Darrell Winters, 547; 3, Kelley Irwin, 541.
P.A.N.-AMATEUR CLASS: 1, Aaron Shields, 637; 2, Wyatt Crowley, 576; 3, Ron Davis, 540.
P.A.N.-NOVICE CLASS: 1, Sue Branch, 604; 2, Shelly DeBoer, 599; 3, Netta Haller, 591.
For information about this Club: www.yvtpc.com
