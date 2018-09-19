3-way tie for contest

Familiar names topped the third week of the Football Forecast, a week which was shortened to eight games due to a production error. The NFL games were scratched since all three games in print editions were from the prior week.
Steve Rounds, Gilbert Briones and Roger Hazzard will each receive $25 for their 8-0 records for the week. A whole host of entrants came close to sharing in the prize money with just one game. Going 7-1 were Julie Lyn Perez, Virginio Flores, Mike Weber, Chris Reyes, Dave Rounds, Travis Aguilar, Elida Rodriquez, Week four is available on-line and in-print in the Daily Sun News and the Sun New Shopper.
