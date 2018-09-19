Attacks on mayor appalling

I grew up in the Sunnyside area before moving to Yakima.

Quite a few of my family still live here and I personally feel that Sunnyside is home for me as well. I have invested a large amount of my personal time working in Sunnyside or spent time here because it is home.

I have had the privilege of knowing Mayor Julia Hart since I was a child. As an adult, I have come to respect her even more as a result of working alongside her professionally. She truly does have a heart and mind set on community and progress. There is nothing in the fabric of my being that makes me doubt her intentions or her passion. Julia’s record of public service and community service speaks for itself. One need only to ask, “what will she do next?” Her work with the Lions Club, volunteering for community events, and working for more community involvement is continuous for Julia.

The recent letter to the editor attacking Mayor Hart was atrocious and completely out of line. While it could be argued that the situation during last week’s city council meeting could have been handled differently, I find it odd that one of the disruptors of the meeting was the author of the letter. There were plenty of detractors that spoke with much more respect to order and dignity than what was displayed recently. Snide remarks, defamatory language, and accusation throwing is not something we should be proud of as a civil society, nonetheless one can find it easily when speaking to some former council members.

This was just another feeble attempt to attack a person of true character. This pathetic behavior is nothing surprising however, when you consider that it comes from a group of individuals that say “we don’t seek someone’s death, just their dignity”, while a man is being examined by medical professionals during a medical emergency.



Instead, we should all follow Mayor Hart’s example of civic service and community involvement. Julia’s community investment should be an inspiration to us all. In fact, I challenge each person that reads this to become more involved with the community. Let’s work together to make our community the best that it can be.

Rather than having a hateful rhetoric or throwing stones, as some of our FORMER leaders choose to do, why not invest that energy into something productive such as moving Sunnyside into a more prosperous future?

Matthew Sagen

Yakima