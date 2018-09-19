Democrat meeting tomorrow

The 15th Legislative District Democrats meets tomorrow, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in the political party activities can attend the meeting.
It takes place at Key Garden Restaurant, located at 110 S. Fourth St., in Yakima.
To be discussed will be campaigning and volunteering.
