Frank E. Stephens of Yakima, Wash., a former Sunnyside, Wash. resident, died Sept. 14, 2018 in Yakima, Wash. at the age of 82.

He was born April 21, 1936 in Nebraska.

At the family’s request, no formal services will take place.

Those wishing to sign Frank's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

