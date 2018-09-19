J. Jesus Valdez-Avila, 68, of Mabton, Wash. died in Spokane, Wash. on Sept. 15, 2018.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico on March 2, 1950.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, from 2-8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash. Mass of Christian burial is Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton, Wash. with burial to follow at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton, Wash.

Those wishing to sign J’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.