J. Jesus Valdez-Avila, age 68, longtime Mabton, Wash. resident died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Wash.

J. Jesus Valdez-Avila was born March 2, 1950 in Michoacan, Mexico the son of Atenogenes and Fidelia Valdez-Avila.



At the age of 20, he came to the United States. On May 14, 1975, he married Minerva Mejia in Visalia, Calif. In 1989, they moved to Mabton, Wash., where he continued to make his home until the time of his death.



He is survived by his wife Minerva Valdez of Mabton, Wash.; children, Rafael Martinez and Raquel of Mabton, Wash., Jesus E. Valdez Jr. and Andrea of Mabton, Wash.; Rebecca Mejia of Visalia, Calif.; Atenogenes Valdez and Celina of Grandview, Wash.; Miguel A. Valdez and Christina of Mabton, Wash.; Saul E. Valdez of Mabton, Wash.; and Jessica Valdez of Mabton, Wash. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren… brothers and sisters Margarita of Michoacan, Mexico; Maria, Raquel and Maria R. all of California, and Miguel of Pennsylvania, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, from 2 to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton, Wash. with burial to follow at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton, Wash.

