John Charles Colby was born on Feb. 11, 1937.

He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 16, 2018.

He was born in Sunnyside, Wash. to Dr. Merton and Geraldine Colby.

John is a graduate of Sunnyside High School.

John and Irene Mae Tobin were wed on Oct. 4, 1959. John graduated from Eastern Washington State College (Now EWU), where he studied Sociology.

He worked as a social worker and counselor for troubled kids and adults in Spokane, where he helped countless people through hard times wielding his renowned empathy and compassion for all those around him.

John is preceded in death by both his parents, his wife Irene and grandson Jason.

He is survived by his brother Dr. Robert Colby and sons Mark (Yoko), Ron (Kelly) and Scott (Julie); grandchildren Julie, Aaron, Yoko, Sean and Nick, and great-grandchildren, Liln, Liya, Shunkai and Mylo, as well as nieces and nephews, Craig, Bob and Noel.

John was a wonderful brother, father, husband and friend to so many. He has left a great wake of goodwill throughout his life and will be dearly missed.

Services will be at Smith Funeral Home located at 528 S. Eighth St. in Sunnyside, Wash. at 11 a.m. on Monday Sept. 24. Internment will be at the Sunnyside Cemetery with wake to follow.



Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.