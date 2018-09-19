‘No Rhyme or Reason’ is Oct. 5-7

No Rhyme or Reason Country Flea Market will take place Oct. 5-7.

The flea market will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Country Park, 812 Wallace Way, in Grandview.

More than 70 crafters, direct sales representatives, antique dealers, collectibles and food vendors from throughout the Northwest will be offering wares.

Additional vendors interested in being part of the event can email shelleigh77@hotmail.com.