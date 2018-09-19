Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

SEPTEMBER 14

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road at Wilson Highway.

Assist resident on Cedar Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Munson Court.

Domestic disturbance on Princeville Road.

Animal problem on Ash Street.

Assist agency on North Fourth Street.

Injury crash on East Stover Road at West Wine Count Road.

Animal problem on Coach Court.

Non-injury crash on West Fourth Street.

Civil matter on West Second Street.

Assist agency on South County Line Road.

Traffic hazard on South Euclid Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

SEPTEMBER 15

Juvenile problem on West Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Broadview Drive.

Assist resident on Ismo Court.

Noise complaint on Sandy Lane.

Theft on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Arteaga Circle.

Non-injury crash on Avenue H.

Assist resident on Highland Road.

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic offense on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Sand Hill Road.

Residential alarm on Cherry Lane.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.

SEPTEMBER 16

Traffic hazard on East Bonnieview Road.

Intoxication on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Viall Road.

Malicious mischief on Viall Road.

Utility problem on West Fourth Street.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Walnut Lane.

Traffic hazard on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway.

Harassment on East Second Street.

SEPTEMBER 17

Welfare check on East Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Forsell Road.

Welfare check on Stassen Way.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on East Concord Avenue.

Parking problem on Wilson Highway.

Welfare check on East Washington Street.

Burglary on Avenue J.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on Broadway Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Ash Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street.

SEPTEMBER 18

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

SEPTEMBER 14

Non-injury crash on Mentzer Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 59 East.

Suspicious circumstance on Mentzer Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East B Street at Fifth Street.

SEPTEMBER 15

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Information on Sharon Lane.

Assault on East A Street.

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

SEPTEMBER 16

Business alarm on Gurley Road.

Assist agency on Durham Road.

Welfare check on Guzman Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 17

Assist agency on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 58.

Information on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Boulevard North.

MABTON POLICE

SEPTEMBER 14

Welfare check on Main Street.

Business alarm on B Street.

SEPTEMBER 16

Suspicious circumstance on Jefferson Street at Seventh Avenue.

PROSSER POLICE

SEPTEMBER 7

Welfare check on Alexander Court.

Lobby contact, referred to Benton County Humane Society.

Lobby contact, possible noise violation.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Montecito Drive.

SEPTEMBER 8

Harassment/threats on Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run on Concord Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Guernsey Street.

Domestic disturbance on Kinney Way.

SEPTEMBER 9

Suspicious person Prosser Avenue.

Suspicious person on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious circumstance Third Street.

Assist agency on Sunset Drive.

Lobby contact, secret shopper scam.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

SEPTEMBER 10

Assist agency on Brown Street at Yakima Avenue.

Civil issue on Benson Avenue.

Assault on Campbell Drive.

SEPTEMBER 11

Theft on Dump Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima River.

Theft on Ninth Street at Stacy Avenue.

Animal problem on Anna Street.

Suspicious circumstance on State Highway 22.

SEPTEMBER 12

Assist agency on North River Road.

Unclaimed property on Prosser Avenue.

Traffic stop on Dudley Avenue at Sixth Street.

SEPTEMBER 13

Drugs on Sommers Avenue.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Trespassing on Alexander Court.

Reckless driving on Benson Avenue.

Suspicious person on Wine Country Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

SEPTEMBER 14

Malicious mischief on Parkland Drive.

Theft on Covey Lane.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Tacoma Avenue.

Recovered juvenile on North 16th Street.

Residential alarm on Oak Street.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Harassment on East Custer Avenue.

Animal problem on Lappin Avenue.

Assist resident on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Public service on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Saul Road.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North Avenue.

Welfare check on North Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Madison Avenue.

Weapon offense on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate Pasco.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Rouse Road.

Assist resident on Parkland Drive.

Assist agency on Sixth Street and Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Traffic stop on Picard Place.

Court order served on Homer Street.

Disorderly on Yakima Valley Highway.

SEPTEMBER 15

Noise complaint on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

Warrant service on South Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 15th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grant Avenue at South Fourth Street.

Domestic disturbance on East Decatur Avenue.

Medical emergency on South Fourth Street.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on McClain Drive.

Welfare check on South 11th Street.

Residential alarm on East Decatur Avenue.

Assault on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Civil matter on East Harrison Avenue.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on South 13th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Spike Road at Outlook Road.

Noise complaint South Eighth Street at Grant Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assault on Sunset Place.

Parking problem on West Maple Avenue.

Assist resident on South 16th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Sixth Street.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Columbia Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Fourth Street.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on North Sixth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on West W Madison Place.

Assist resident on West Madison Avenue.

Information on Cascade Way.

Assist agency on Centennial Park.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Unknown crash on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South First Street at South Hill Park.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on McClain Drive.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue at South 16th Street.

Suicidal person on Van Belle Road.

Traffic hazard on Gregory Avenue.

Shots fired on North Avenue at Scoon Road.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Gazebo.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Homer Street.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway at Maple Street.

SEPTEMBER 16

Disorderly on Outlook Road.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Taylor Street.

Theft on Waneta Road.

Overdose on East Harrison Avenue.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Chestnut Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road.

Residential alarm on South 13th Street.

Theft on Holstein Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Columbia Avenue.

Assist resident on West South Hill Road.

Assist agency on East Ida Belle Street.

Theft on Allen Road.

Assist agency on Lester Road.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Saul Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on West Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Allen Road.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Wanita Road.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Livestock incident on Scoon Road.

Assist resident on North 16th Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Sixth and Edison.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Domestic disturbance on Parkland Drive.

Driving under the influence on Carnation Drive at West Nicolai Avenue.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

SEPTEMBER 17

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Information on City Center Circle.

Assist agency on Rouse Road.

Court order violation on West Lincoln Avenue.

Found property on South First Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Funeral escort on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Assist agency on East Warehouse Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Welfare check on Cascade Way.

Court order violation on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Welfare check on North Ninth Street.

Assist agency on South Lester Road.

Traffic offense on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

SEPTEMBER 18

Non-injury crash on North First Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South Third Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Arms Road, Outlook.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

SEPTEMBER 14

Non-injury crash on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Glade Road at Alderdale Road, Mabton.

Injury crash on Green Valley Road, Sunnyside.

Animal bite on Liberty Road, Granger.

Animal problem on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Eagle Peak Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on North Fourth Street.

Residential alarm on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Price Road at Hudson Road, Outlook.

Industrial incident on Kays Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Egan Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Apricot Road at Old Inland Empire, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Lateral A Road at West Wapato Road., Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on B Street, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Donald Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Scoon Road at Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

SEPTEMBER 15

Trespassing on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Civil matter on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Aster Lane, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 97, Wapato.

Civil assist on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Adams View Drive, Wapato.

Theft on Division Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road.

Malicious mischief on Gap Road, Outlook.

Assist resident on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Osborne Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Summit Drive, Grandview.

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road, Sunnyside.

SEPTEMBER 16

Shots fired on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Lane Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Theft on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Murray Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Durham Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Gurley Road, Granger.

Hit-and-run crash on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Fort Road at Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Parking problem on Bella Terra Road, Zillah.

Illegal burning on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Threats on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Riggs Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Oldenway Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Maple Grove Road at Van Belle, Sunnyside.

september 17

Non-injury crash on Fort Road at Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue at Adams Street, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on Gurley Road, Granger.

Suicidal person on Gurley Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at West Sunnyside Avenue, Sunnyside.