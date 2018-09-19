As of Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Ramon Torres, 78, of Sunnyside, Wash. died at home on Sept. 15, 2018.
He was born March 23, 1940 in Mexico.
Condolences for the family can be sent to www.valleyhillfh.com.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment