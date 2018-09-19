Sunnyside swimmers edged by Rams

The Sunnyside High School girls swim team lost its first meet of the season by a score of 84-74 to West Valley.

That is what happens when a couple competitors tap the edge of the pool just ahead of another.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Sunnyside was second. Rugile Dovidonyte, Arianna Sanchez, Kylah Bunch and Arizona Rodriguez teamed up for the Grizzlies to finish the race in 2:14.62, just behind the first-place time of 2:13.05 clocked by the Rams.

In the 200-yard freestyle race, Rodriguez clocked the second-best finish in 2:40.29. Hailey Livingston of West Valley finished in 2:25.79.

Dovidonyte won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:35.27 for the Grizzlies.

The next race went to Sanchez, who sprinted to a time of 29.14 in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Rams scored first-place points thanks to a clocking of 1:11.87 by Alisha Shetty in the 100-yard butterfly. Dovidonyte was second in 1:12.17.

Gillian Moyer was the fastest among the Sunnyside swimmers, earning third, in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:14.59, and Mireya Sanchez tagged the end of the pool in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 8:26.17 for second place.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, it was Arianna Sanchez, Clarissa Calderon, Bunch and Dovidonyte who teamed. They combined for a second-place time of 2:00.59, just .15 seconds behind the West Valley team.

Sanchez claimed another first-place finish for the Grizzlies in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking 1:13.64, and Rodriguez was second with a time of 1:29.17 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay, resulted in a second-place time of 5:22.32 for Sunnyside teammates Ryen Bonzi, Kamille Giles, Eternity Yanez and Calderon.