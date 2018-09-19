Supports Dufault

As of Wednesday, September 19, 2018
I am glad to support Jeremie Dufault to be the next state representative from the 15th District.
He is an honest and hard-working family man who has served his community in many ways. I hope you support him, too.
Elizabeth Marquis
Selah
