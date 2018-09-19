Three teams secure wins

The Prosser volleyball team defeated Toppenish last Thursday, Sunnyside Christian won its Monday match against visiting Liberty Christian, and Mabton secured a victory over Bickleton on Monday.

All three matches were won in three sets.

Prosser

The Mustangs hosted the Wildcats and improved to 4-0 on the season with scores of 25-9, 25-13, 25-11.

Leaders were Jenna Schnellbach with 11 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces; Ashley Ripplinger had 10 kills and 2 blocks; Grace Meirndorf delivered 8 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces; Kelli Munn had 3 kills; Abby Baze recorded 2 kills and 2 aces; Anahi Milanez tallied 4 aces and 10 digs; Kayla Lind provided 30 assists, 9 digs and an ace; and Jordan Colson served up 2 aces.

Sunnyside Christian

The Knights are 2-2 with their victory over the Patriots.

The home team delivered themselves a win with a 25-11 first set, 25-12 score in the second and a more tightly contested 25-21 third set victory.

Abby Bravo led at the net with 3 kills.

Three servers were 100 percent from the line. Brooklon Struikmans was 23-for-23, Grace Van Belle was 10-for-10 and Krista den Hoed was 13-for-13. Struikmans also dished five aces, while Van Belle had 3 and den Hoed had two.

Van Belle also tallied 6 digs and 4 assists, while den Hoed had 3 kills, 5 perfect passes and 5 digs.

Kellie Candanoza contributed with 5 assists, and Madi Candanoza recorded 7 digs.

Mabton

Olivia Zavala and Maggie Magana produced six kills each to lead Mabton to a high school volleyball victory Monday over Bickleton, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20.

“The girls all played fairly well,” coach Melissa Medina said.

Karina Garzon had 24 digs, 3 aces and 3 kills.

Kassandra Hernandez had 7 service points, 5 kills and 20 assists.

Olivia Zavala scored 4 aces, 4 digs and 6 kills.

Fatima Quintero 5 digs, 4 kills and 1 block.

Maggie Magana put up 5 digs, 6 kills, 10 aces and 19 service points.

Mercedes Becerra made 10 digs and 13 service points.

“This game gave us time to work on our confidence in our positions and work on a few things, especially with our youngest players,” Medina said. “We still have lots to learn, but I’m hoping this win will give my girls more confidence in themselves.”

Passing was Mabton’s struggle last year. It appears a year of experience has helped

“They’re all passing fairly well, with Karina and Mercedes as our leading passers,” Medina said. “We had a good serving game. I expect the girls to serve their best and attack as much as possible in any situation, and this game they did just that.”