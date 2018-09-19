YVC dental students need patients

Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students are looking for patients.

The students will be conducting a dental screening clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3.

Prospective patients may call 509-574-4917 to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about the Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene Program, visit: www.yvcc.edu/dentalhygiene.

Services provided at YVC’s Clinic include dental exams, teeth cleaning, x-rays, and fillings.

Nominal fees apply, and state insurance is accepted. Yakima Valley College’s Dental Hygiene Program is located in the Westin D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic, located at 1015 S. 16th Ave. in Yakima.