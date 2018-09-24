Chase taken across rooftops

A foot pursuit ensued in downtown Grandview, not on the ground but on the rooftops of area businesses.

Police had been on the lookout for a vehicle matching one driven by a man wanted in connection with an attempted burglary.

They located the vehicle on Tuesday morning, and Officer R. Flores attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop until he stopped on the yard of Grandview Physical Therapy at Third and Ash streets, court records show.

The suspect, later identified as Alfonso Magallanes Gonzalez, 34, left the vehicle and led officers on a foot chase in the 200 block of Division Street.

A while later, police said, he was spotted on the rooftop of Molcajetes Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Second and Division streets.

Officers on the ground kept track of Gonzalez while additional officers attempted to catch up to him. He was seen jumping to the ground from one of the rooftops, and Flores withdrew his taser as he instructed Gonzalez to get on the ground.

Another officer approached and was able to pull Gonzalez to the ground. A knee strike was used to place him into position for being handcuffed, records show.

The victim of the attempted burglary was able to positively identify him later when presented a photo montage.

Police requested Gonzalez be charged with eluding, attempted residential burglary, obstructing, resisting arrest, trespassing and third-degree driving while license suspended.

He is in Yakima County Jail after a Sept. 19 preliminary hearing during which Judge Gayle M. Harthcock set bail at $5,000 each for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and residential burglary.

He is being held on those charges in addition to bail jumping and possession of a controlled substance (for previous criminal cases), as well as the other charges requested by Grandview Police.