Grandview volleyball team hosts Quincy

Above, Bella Arriaga and Karina Fajardo of Grandview attempt to block the ball in last night’s volleyball against Quincy after Jackie Dearie spiked it for a kill.

Photo by Jennie McGhan
As of Monday, September 24, 2018

