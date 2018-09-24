Grandview volleyball team hosts Quincy

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Above, Bella Arriaga and Karina Fajardo of Grandview attempt to block the ball in last night’s volleyball against Quincy after Jackie Dearie spiked it for a kill.
Bella Arriaga and Karina Fajardo of Grandview attempt to block the ball in last night’s volleyball against Quincy after Jackie Dearie spiked it for a kill.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment