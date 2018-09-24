Jane B. “San Juanita” Andaverde, 65, former Sunnyside resident and current Yakima, Wash. resident, died Sept. 19, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

She was born in Donna, Texas on Jan. 9, 1953.

Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, Wash. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Jane’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.