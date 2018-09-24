New provost named at Heritage University

After an extensive national search for a new provost, Heritage University President Dr. Andrew Sund formally named interim provost Dr. Kazuhiro Sonoda as the permanent provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Heritage University.

Sonoda began serving as interim provost in February, while continuing in his role as the dean of the College of Arts and Science at Heritage.

“We searched the entire country for the best candidate to fill the provost position at Heritage, and we realized the best person for the task was already in our midst,” Sund said.

“During his years here, Dr. Sonoda has proven himself to be a crusader for the Heritage mission and a strong advocate for its programs and students. I am excited to promote Dr. Sonoda to provost,” he said.

Sonoda began his career at Heritage University in 2007 as the associate dean of Arts and Sciences. In 2008, he was named the chair of the science department, a position he held until 2012. Also in 2008, Sonoda became the dean of Arts and Sciences, a role he continued to serve until chosen as provost.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to serve the students, faculty, and staff of Heritage University as their provost,” he said.

“I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Sund to shape academic policies that best serve our students and community and providing the faculty and staff the means to carry out those strategies.”