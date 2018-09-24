Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 18

Information on Division Street.

Information on Vista Drive.

Burglary on South Euclid Road.

Eluding on Division Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Information on Stover Road.

Animal problem on Coach Court.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Vehicle fire on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Assist agency on Dayton Road.

Fireworks on Crescent Drive.

september 19

Suspicious circumstance on Carriage Square Drive.

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

Found property on North Elm Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Stassen Way.

Information on West Second Street.

Theft on West Second Street.

Animal problem on East Concord Avenue.

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Recovered stolen property on Avenue C.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

Wanted person on Avenue C.

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on East Bonnieview Road.

Information on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Deangela Court.

Suspicious circumstance on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 74 West.

Code enforce on Avenue C.

september 20

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

september 18

Harassment on Liberty Avenue.

september 19

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road.

Burglary on East A Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East A Street.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

september 13

Sergio E. Maldonado Garcia, DOB 11/07/96, harassment and second-degree assault.

Geoffrey A. Schubert, DOB 10/07/82, U.S. Marshal hold.

Valentin M. Morales, DOB 01/04/75, telephone harassment and third-degree driving while license suspended.

september 14

Joel Briones, DOB 05/22/99, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.

Neomi Rodriguez, DOB 08/13/00, two counts fourth-degree assault.

Doria M. Ruiz, DOB 12/17/86, third-degree driving while license suspended.

September 15

Walter Mancillas, DOB 12/07/86, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Antonio S. Carrazco Jr., DOB 01/29/91, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Leonel Verduzco-Villalobos Jr., DOB 01/08/93, obstructing a law enforcement officer and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Roberto Bireles-Sebril, DOB 08/23/93, second-degree assault.

Gabriela Ortega, DOB 05/30/90, obstructing a law enforcement officer and fourth-degree assault.

september 16

Liza S. Caro, DOB 08/03/81, driving under the influence.

Jose J. Torres, DOB 09/16/78, unlawful imprisonment.

Eli E. Sweowat, DOB 08/02/89, second-degree assault.

Ricardo O. Sanchez, DOB 06/30/90, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

september 17

Daniel Castillo, DOB 07/17/73, Sunnyside court commitment.

Christopher J. Morford, DOB 02/07/86, Sunnyside court commitment.

Rubi Chavez, DOB 08/10/92, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Antonio S. Carrazco Jr., DOB 01/29/91, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Maricela Rodriguez-V, DOB 03/03/90, Toppenish Police contract.

Jairo R. Cardenas, DOB 01/29/88, violation of a harassment no contact order.

Jose M. Zuniga Tapia, DOB 10/20/89, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Trevor J. Riney, DOB 10/09/89, two counts violation of domestic violence protection order.

september 18

Raul Betancourt-Espinoza, DOB 06/21/86, third-degree driving while license suspended, driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and city of Selah contract.

Jose M. Guizar-Serna, DOB 04/06/65, driving under the influence.

SUNNYSIDE fire

September 13

Aid call on Murray Road. Canceled.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Independence and Scoon roads. One deceased, two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

september 14

Motor vehicle crash at Green Valley and Sunnyside Mabton roads. No transport.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Saul Road. No transport.

Advanced life support patient ransport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

september 15

Aid call on East Decatur Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Stegeman Road and Bickleton Highway, Bickleton. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Aid all on North 11th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on South Fourth Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Sunset Place. Return to station.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. No transport.

Motor vehicle crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Death on Van Belle Road.

september 16

Aid call on Chestnut Street. No transport.

Aid call on East Harrison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on West Madison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Arrowsmith Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Walnut Lane. Canceled.

Aid call on Lenseigne Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on Parkland Drive. No transport.

september 17

Aid call on Rouse Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Reith Way. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Aid call on Tear Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Structure fire reported on Yakima Valley Highway. Illegal burn extinguished.

Aid call on West South Hill Road. No transport.

september 18

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane.

Aid call on Seventh Street, Zillah. Canceled at the scene.

Aid call on South Ninth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for an airlift transfer.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

september 19

Aid call on Sixth Street, Zillah. Canceled en route.

Aid call on Seventh Street, Zillah. No transport.

Aid call on North 13th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Gurley and Liberty roads, Granger.

Aid call on Seventh Street, Zillah. No transport.

Aid call on North 13th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle collision on Gurley.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Sunnyside Municipal Airport for airlift transfer.

Lift assist on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Aid call on Wendell Phillips. Patient transported to a Prosser Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 18

Transport on West Naches Avenue.

Information on Van Belle Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Ninth Street.

Information on South Seventh Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 10th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Ida Belle Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 10th Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Harrison Avenue.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Threats on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Assist resident on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Eighth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Doolittle Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 10th Street.

Welfare check on Saul Road.

Assist agency on South Ninth Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street.

Unwanted guest on South Eighth Street.

september 19

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on East Wine Country Road.

Trespassing on South 13th Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Traffic offense on South Hill at South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Parkland Drive.

Disorderly on Sheller Road.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South Eighth Street.

Court order served on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on West Lincoln Avenue.

Harassment on West Grandview Avenue.

Assist resident on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on Waneta Road.

Fireworks on Cemetery Road.

september 20

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Residential alarm on Vine Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Edison Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

SEPTEMBER 14

Assist resident on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue.

Residential alarm on North Wasco Avenue.

Theft on East Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue at West First Street.

Burglary on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Injury crash on Donald Road.

Vehicle prowl on East Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on North Wasco Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 15

Vehicle theft on South Wasco Avenue.

Attempt to located on West First Street.

Burglary on East McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Malicious mischief on North Wapato Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West First Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Fourth Street.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Assault on South Camas Avenue.

Shots fired on East Second Street.

SEPTEMBER 16

Domestic disturbance on South Naches Avenue.

Civil matter on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Knight Lane.

Vehicle theft on South Kateri Lane.

Assist agency on North Wapato Avenue.

Residential alarm on North Lincoln Avenue.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on East Wapato Road at North Track Road.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

SEPTEMBER 17

Traffic stop on North Camas Avenue at East A Street.

Malicious mischief on North Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West Second street.

Information on West Ninth Street at state Highway 97.

Civil matter on Campbell Road.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 97 at West Wapato Road.

Traffic hazard on South Camas Avenue at state Highway 97.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Assist agency on Branch Road at Brownstown Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Kateri Lane.

Recovered stolen property on North Frontage Road.

Vehicle theft on South Kateri Lane.

Vehicle theft on West Elizabeth Street.

september 18

Assist resident on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Information on South Camas Avenue.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

september 19

Recovered stolen property on North Track Road at East McDonald Road .

Medical emergency on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Harassment on West C Street.

Burglary on North Frontage Road.

Animal problem on South Camas Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

september 20

Juvenile problem on Cedar Lane.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 17

Welfare check on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Residential matter on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Beam Road, Granger.

Livestock incident on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Bridgeview Road, Grandview.

Theft on North Liberty Road, Granger.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on White Road, Zillah.

Sex crime on West Outlook Road, Outlook.

Court order violation on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Assist resident on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Animal problem on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suicidal person on Tear Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Duffy Road at Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Trespassing on North Track Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on North Track Road, Wapato.

Noise complaint on C Street, Mabton.

SEPTEMBER 18

Assist agency on West Elizabeth Street. Wapato.

Drugs on Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Gap Road, Outlook.

Malicious mischief on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Branch Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Assist resident on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Chaffee Road, Outlook.

Resident dispute on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Harassment on Eighth Street, Mabton.

Harassment on Liberty Avenue, Granger.

Traffic hazard on South Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Dayton Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

september 19

Suspicious circumstance on Valley View Road, Zillah.

Injury crash on Liberty Road at Gurley Road, Granger.

Threats on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Custodial interview on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Harassment on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Public service on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Public service on South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on North Outlook Road at Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Unwanted guest on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ahtanum Avenue, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

september 20

Juvenile problem on Cedar Lane, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

september 14

Vehicle prowl on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Malicious mischief on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Burglary on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on McCracken Avenue.

Civil matter on Merclyn Lane.

Hit-and-run crash on Donald Street at Fourth Avenue.

Trespassing on Merclyn Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on East B Street at Fifth Street,

september 15

Assist agency on East McDonald Road.

Parking problem on Cutler Way.

Noise complaint on D Anjou Street.

september 16

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on F Street.

Traffic stop on First Avenue at Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

september 17

Attempt to locate on Eighth Street at First Avenue.

Theft on Mercyln Lane.

Vehicle theft on West Elizabeth Street.

september 18

Burglary on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Assist agency on Valley View Road.

september 19

Sex crime on Seventh Street.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road.

september 20

Assist agency on North Chestnut Street, Toppenish.