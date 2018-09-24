Robert Calvin Crawford of Benton City, Wash. died Sept. 17, 2018 in Walla Walla, Wash. at the age of 87.

He was born March 23, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash. Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at noon, also at Smith Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash. Military honors will be presented by the Lower Valley Honor Guard.

