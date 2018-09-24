Second community forum set for tomorrow in park

Last month, the public had a chance to take part in a community forum, but the event didn’t fit with schedules.

Organizers are hoping tomorrow will work better, giving people a chance to discuss issues important to the community.

A second forum is set to take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

Participating in the forum are representatives from the Sunnyside Police Department, Nuestra Casa, Latino Community Fund, Sunnyside School District and League of Education Voters.

Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services, Cornerstone Church, WorkSource, Washington State Patrol, Sunnyside Fire Department, Farmers Insurance, Planned Parenthood and Sunnyside United/Unidos will take part in this forum, as well.

There will be free hotdogs, jumpers for children and opportunities to be heard at each of the small focus groups.

The groups are designed to engage in informational dialogue, addressing issues such as public safety, the census, migrant employment and hiring events, immigration concerns, substance use and gang counseling, voter registration, fire prevention and ambulance services, and health issues.

The United Community Alliance Forum’s goal is to work with the community and partnerships to understand the needs facing the community, Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Common among the organizations is the goal of unity, he said.