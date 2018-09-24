Snowmobile classes being made available on two dates

The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Snowmobile Association (WSSA) are offering a free snowmobile safety class for youth ages 12 to 16 at WSSA’s 27th Annual Snowmobile and Power Sports Expo and Swap Meet.

The class runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Puyallup Fairgrounds, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W.

Meet at Blue Gate at 8:30 a.m.

A parent or guardian must sign a consent form for each minor registered and sign the child out at the end of the class.

Participants must bring their own lunch and snacks.

Chelan County law enforcement officers will instruct the courses.

Adults also may register and attend the full class.

Sponsors stress the importance of safety in snowmobiling for people of all ages.

“The key to safe snowmobiling lies in the operator’s knowledge of the vehicle and awareness of its capabilities and limitations,” Pamela McConkey, Winter Recreation Program manager, said.

“Snowmobilers must know about weather and trail conditions, have concern for the safety of other winter sports enthusiasts and respect for wildlife and the environment,” she said

An additional class Spokane may be available.

The Spokane Winter Knights Snowmobile Club has tentatively scheduled an additional free snowmobile safety class during the 38th Annual Snow & ATV Show.

That class is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St.



Entrance to the classes is through the main gate.



This class is subject to cancellation, if fewer than 10 register.

As with the Puyallup course, it is open to youth ages 12 to 16.

A parent or guardian must sign a consent form for each child registered and sign their child out at the end of the class.

Lunch will be provided by the volunteers of the Spokane Winter Knights.



The State Parks Winter Recreation Program is responsible for Washington’s snowmobile safety and education programs, which are funded by snowmobile registration fees.

State Parks and WSSA place special emphasis on providing snowmobile safety courses for young people and adults.

To register for one of the classes or learn more about snowmobiling in Washington, visit parks.state.wa.us/winter, or contact the Winter Recreation Program at winter@parks.wa.gov or 360-980-8664.