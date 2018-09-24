Sunnyside teams suffer pair of losses

Sunnyside and Sunnyside Christian lost their Tuesday night volleyball matches.
The Grizzlies fell in three sets (19-25, 18-25, 14-25) to Wenatchee, and the Knights fell 2-3 (25-16, 24-26, 20-25, 28-26, 9-15) to Lyle/Wishram.
Both coaches said their teams played strong with several team leaders against the opponents.
Krista den Hoed stood out with 29 perfect passes for the Knights, and Kiana Hellner-Gomez had 14 assists for the Grizzlies.
They return to action Tuesday — Sunnyside is away and Sunnyside Christian is home.
