Anderson first Impact Award recipient

A community organization dedicated to the health and well-being of Sunnyside’s youth has implemented a new program, recognizing individuals and organizations for their impact on youngsters.

The Sunnyside United-Unidos Executive Board decided to recognize those entities with a new award, Coordinator Cathy Kelley said.

Those awarded meet Sunnyside United’s “…mission of unlocking Sunnyside’s potential for a healthier, drug/alcohol-free community for youth through education, prevention and advocacy,” she said.

Jory Anderson, owner of Sunnyside Chiropractic Center, is the first recipient of the IMPACT Award.

Anderson has long been active in supporting the youth of Sunnyside, Kelley said.

“He is a Scout Master, Youth Church Group Leader, Past President of the Youth Soccer League, summer Youth Swim Team, Science Fair volunteer, involved in many other aspects of youth leadership in the community by mentoring youth,” she said.

“Jory is well deserving of this award and we thank him for his continued support of the youth of our community,” Kelley said.