Astria welcomes new surgeon

Dr. Jennifer Ford, MD earned her undergraduate degree at McMaster University, School of Biology in Hamilton, Ontario and graduated medical school at St. George’s University, School of Medicine. She comes to the Yakima Valley from St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit Michigan where she completed her residency and was on staff as a General Surgeon.

As a general surgeon, Dr. Ford excels in many surgical procedures, including trauma, laparoscopic surgery and digestive repair. Dr. Ford is also well-versed in the use of robotic surgery techniques and finds many patients have decreased pain and faster recovery with this type of procedure.

Dr. Ford sees patients at the Astria Health Center, Surgical Services 1005 W. Walnut Suite 223, in Yakima and performs surgeries at Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima.