Cherries added to relief

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Friday announced the addition of fresh sweet cherries to the trade mitigation package aimed at assisting farmers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations.

Starting today, producers of shelled almonds and fresh sweet cherries can apply for Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments at their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office.

Perdue announced in July that USDA would act to aid farmers in response to trade damage from unjustified retaliation.

The sign-up period for MFP for other eligible commodities is now open and runs through Jan. 15, 2019, with information and instructions provided at www.farmers.gov/mfp.

A payment will be issued on 50 percent of the producer’s total production, multiplied by the MFP rate for a specific commodity. A second payment period, if warranted, will be determined by the USDA.