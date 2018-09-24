Concert series is now Lower Valley Live! Concerts launch Oct. 24, to be in four area cities

Lower Valley Live!, formerly Lower Valley Community Concerts, is celebrating its 72nd season of world class live entertainment with a new name, a new board of directors and two new performance venues.

“We are delighted to present four fabulous live musical performances this season with venues in Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser,” Lower Valley Live! Interim President Alys Means said.

“Our new name more closely describes the variety of first-class entertainment we’ll be presenting in the Lower Yakima Valley in the years to come, including music, dance, theatre and other creative forms of performance art,” she said.

“We’re also very excited to present, for the first time, social hours prior to two performances. These will give our members a chance to ‘meet and greet’ while enjoying local wine, brews and food.”

In addition to Means, other new Lower Valley Live! board members include Doug Rodriguez, Joanna Fischer, Elizabeth Moss and Mike Means. The new board is working closely with a group of former members led by past president Liz Donaldson.

The season launch takes place with a high-powered performance by Five Sax, Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Princess Theatre in downtown Prosser.

Five Sax is a modern-style international saxophone quintet performing a repertoire rooted in classical music, venturing into American jazz, South American Latin styles and European folk music.

Adding a theatrical element, Five Sax creates a strong connection with the audience and a spontaneous approach to making music. Imaginative programming and choreography mirrors the diversity of its members. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour in the Princess Theatre’s Green Room, featuring local wine, craft brews and small plates. The Five Sax show begins at 7 p.m.

Derik Nelson & Family take center stage Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Sunnyside High School Auditorium.

Derik Nelson & Family’s signature sound features velvety three-part vocal harmonies. The group delivers an exceptional concert experience featuring pristine sound, a state-of-the-art light show and an integrated 20-foot video display.

Explore the majesty of classical music with award-winning Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Sunnyside High School Auditorium.

His grand performance features compositions by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and Mussorgsky.

Enjoy vintage country music in the great outdoors at the Lower Valley Live! season finale Saturday, April 27, 2019, with the Malpass Brothers.

The concert takes place on the Country Park (Fairgrounds) Outdoor Amphitheater Stage in Grandview.

Retro traditional country artists with magnetic personalities, Christopher and Taylor Malpass give new life to classic country music.

Their smooth vocal blend, skillful musicianship and off-the-cuff quips are reminiscent of the country music legends - Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard and others - to which they pay tribute.

The authentic down-home event begins at 3 p.m. with a social hour featuring local wine, craft brews and small plates. The Malpass Brothers take the stage at 4 p.m.

Past members and prospective new members throughout the Lower Yakima Valley will receive a Lower Valley Live! subscription form by mail during the week of September 16. Subscription and ticket information is also available by calling 509-832-0336 or by visiting the Lower Valley Live! website at lowervalleyconcerts.org.