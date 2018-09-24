Fate of patients is at stake Grandview City Council to discuss ambulance service next month

A few weeks ago, the Grandview City Council was presented information about a proposal from the Sunnyside Fire Department ambulance service.

The council members decided to seek more information before it makes a decision.

At issue is which service is best for the community.

Residents in Grandview were provided service by a private entity until 2000, when Prosser Memorial Hospital (now Prosser Memorial Health) stepped up in the wake of the private service shuttering its doors.

Since then, in 2008, Prosser has asked residents in Grandview and surrounding areas to approve a levy. The community voted no.

As a result of the failed levy, the ambulance station was closed, and the Prosser ambulance has promised to park at the fire station during “peak hours.”

In 2009, the City Council was assured two units would be in operation at all times and response times for ambulances leaving the Prosser station would be about 12 minutes.

During a February 2009 meeting, the cost the city paid for the year prior was revealed to be $100,000 for services rendered by Prosser.

This year, City Administrator Cus Arteaga was approached with a request to propose a new levy. But, that was not received well, according to Prosser Memorial Health EMS Director Tyler Platt.

He said, in a letter to the Daily Sun News, the ambulance service is operating approximately $600,000 in the red “… and needed to find a way to generate new revenue.”

Platt said a levy would tie up funds for Yakima County fire departments, and that is why it wasn’t a welcome idea.

Because the City Council would like 24/7/365 service additional options were being considered.

That is how Sunnyside’s ambulance service entered into consideration.

Sunnyside is offering to have an ambulance in the community 12 hours per day. The paramedic and EMT assigned to the ambulance are also cross-trained in firefighting.

“We can’t be there 24/7 because of work/rest laws,” Sunnyside Fire Chief Kenny Anderson said.

His personnel need to sleep and there aren’t currently any sleeping accommodations in the Grandview Fire Station, but the hope is to remedy that in the coming future, if Sunnyside begins providing ambulance service to Grandview.

The Sunnyside Fire Department, because its personnel are cross trained, can provide training and assistance to Grandview firefighters and EMTs.

The use of the equipment also currently requires a murual aid request.

“This would open the door for automatic aid,” Anderson said, noting neither department would require a request, but could immediately provide assistance to one another when needed.

The relationship between the departments would be stronger, he said.

Editor’s note: This is the first part in a 3-part series to publish the week of Sept. 24, 2018.