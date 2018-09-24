Mabton board meets tonight

No major items are set to be discussed on tonight’s, Monday, School Board agenda.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the High School Library will cover essential items like payroll, personal service agreements with 21st Century, Inspire Therapy Options, UW Autism and New Bridge, and a travel request from Teresa Davison and Guadalupe Maldonado to attend a McKinney Vento conference in Spokane.
