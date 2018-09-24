Prosser School Board meets tomorrow

At tomorrow’s regular meeting of the Prosser School Board, a contract with an Educational Support Personnel of Prosser is on the action items agenda.

The meeting at 7 p.m. will take place at Keene-Riverview Elementary School.

The contract, which is for administrative assistants, payroll officers and fiscal specialists is expected to be approved.

The staff filling these roles have been without a contract since Aug. 31. The previous contract was for two years, starting Sept. 1, 2016.