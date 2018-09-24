Smart home available for fair-goer perusal

Those who are intrigued by all of the hype about the latest technology to make homes smarter can tour a tiny home set up at the fair for showcasing such features.

U.S. Cellular is providing a unique opportunity for everyone to try out the latest in connected home products, with its “Home Smart Home” Connected Tiny Home experience at the Central Washington State Fair.

The “Home Smart Home” is a real custom-built tiny home that provides an immersive experience for visitors and features the latest in connected home solutions, including products from Amazon and Nest/Google.

“We want to share this innovative, tech-forward experience with everyone who visits us at the Central Washington State Fair,” director of northwest sales Erryn Andersen said.

“You can gain hands-on knowledge of the latest in smart home technology, while also getting a glimpse in to living in a real tiny home,” she said.

Fair-goers who visit the Connected Tiny Home will interact with the technology in a variety of ways, including through music, trivia questions and riddles, and they will have the opportunity to get a unique, customized photo that can be emailed or shared via social media.

The space is located inside the fairgrounds.

Additionally, all visitors who come to the set-up can also be entered in to a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $10,000 connected home makeover, $1,000 in connected home accessories, or event-specific prizes.

More information, including sweepstakes rules, is available at smarthomesweepstakes.com.