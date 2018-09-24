Sunnyside Fire Department receives FEMA grant

The Sunnyside Fire Department has been awarded a $170,000 FEMA grant to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus for its personnel.

According to Fire Chief Kenny Anderson, the new equipment, 24 apparatus, will bring the department one step closer to meeting its safety needs.

“It brings us up to enter-operability,” he said.

Anderson is pleased with the federal grant, of which Sunnyside will have to match about $8,000.

“The whole FEMA program has been a real benefit to a lot of fire departments, especially with the way budgets are going. A lot of this stuff could never be done,” said Grandview Fire Chief Pat Mason when his department received a grant more than 10 years ago to meet its safety needs with the installation of a new exhaust system.

The Sunnyside Fire Department is working toward the goal of obtaining equipment to operating in line with its partners in Yakima County, Anderson said.

“The MSAG1 will make it safer for firefighters,” he said, noting the personnel need equipment that is reliable, and a self-contained breathing apparatus is instrumental in helping them breathe while fighting fires.

The equipment is expected to arrive sometime early in 2019, Anderson said.