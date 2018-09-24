Sunnyside man involved in motorcycle crash near Orondo

A 27-year-old man is recovering at Central Washington Hospital after being injured in a motorcycle crash Friday.

Tyler D. Munson of Sunnyside was the lone person involved in the crash at about 2 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

He was westbound on SR-2, 2.3 miles east of Orondo and failed to negotiate a curve to the right.

The 1985 Honda VF1100 he was driving left the roadway and Munson laid the motorcycle down in the gravel, troopers said.

The cause of the crash was speeding, and Munson was cited for speeding too fast for conditions, troopers said.

He was wearing a USDOT helmet at the time of the crash and troopers don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

The motorcycle was damaged and impounded by Thompsons Tow.