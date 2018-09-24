Sunnyside teams secure victories

Sunnyside Christian cruised to a 58-8 home victory over St. John Endicott at Clem Senn Field, while Sunnyside High School was in Yakima fighting its way to a 51-20 win over West Valley on Friday.

Grandview lost its first game of the season in a non-league affair at home against East Valley (Yakima), 21-44, and Mabton lost its home game to Tri-Cities Prep, 14-55.

St. John Endicott 8, Sunnyside Christian 58

The Knights took control of Friday’s game from the onset, topping the visiting Eagles 30-0 in the first stanza and 28-0 in the second for a 58-0 halftime score.

The lone Eagles touchdown and 2-point conversion was in the fourth quarter.

Knights first-year quarterback Marty Fultz relied on the always nimble Kyler Marsh for much of the game.

Marsh is quick on his feet and able to grab the ball from the air while the offensive line keeps the defense in a veritable guessing game.

Sunnyside 51, West Valley 20

The Grizzlies were first to score a touchdown when quarterback Derrick Escamilla found a route and delivered the ball into the endzone on a 24-yard keeper, but the Rams weren’t going to lay down easily.

West Valley answered with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Jolley to Jack Van de Brake and a 27-yard field goal by Colby Kitt to end the first quarter ahead 10-7.

Kitt scored again early in the second quarter with a 26-yard field goal.

However, the Grizzlies found a rhythm of their own and Mike Rivera seemed to be tuned into Escamilla, catching an 80-yard pass that led to a score of 14-13.

Rivera and the defense stopped the Rams on the next drive, running down field and intercepting the ball over his shoulder.

Just a couple downs later, Escamilla zeroed in on Rivera again. Two Rams defenders were also zeroing in on the slippery receiver. He caught the 51-yard pass and quick-stepped away from the target zone of those two defenders. They collided with one another as Rivera made his way past the goal line.

A short time later, and the game resumed, giving Sunnyside’s kicker, Alex Mendez the chance to boot the ball between the crossbars for a score of 21-13 going into halftime.

Sunnyside built on the momentum as Rivera scored another touchdown early in the third stanza on a 40-yard catch.

Mendez (6-6 on the PAT) kicked a 24-yard field goal, and Escamilla got in on the scoring action with a 26-yard carry to cap off the quarter.

In the fourth, Escamilla handed the ball to Ethan Montelongo for a 2-yard scamper across the goal line.

West Valley valiantly tried to narrow the deficit as backup quarterback Isaac Madrigal threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Van de Brake.

The Grizzlies were giving the Rams no quarter, wrapping the game with an 8-yard touchdown run by Saul Macias.

Rivera and Mendez ended the night, being named MaxPreps Players of the Game.

East Valley 44, Grandview 21

The Greyhounds were seemingly stunned, unable to score a touchdown or field goal in the first half of Friday’s game against the Red Devils.

East Valley, however, rolled to a 44-0 halftime score.

In the first quarter, Trent Smith of the Red Devils scored the lone touchdown on a 5-yard rushing play.

There were three touchdowns resulting from the passing game in the second quarter — a 26-yard pass from Aiden Estill to Drew Davis early in the second quarter, an 8-yard pass to Derek North late in the same stanza and a 22-yard catch by Eddie Juarez.

Juarez scored on a 1-yard scamper, and Micah O’Neal scored on a 20-yard interception return to account for 36 points in the second stanza.

Grandview didn’t give up, having scored its 21 points in the second half and keeping East Valley from finding the end zone again.

Christian Gomez scored all three touchdowns from the ground. He ran the ball in from 4 yards out in the third quarter, carried it 75 yards for another touchdown in the fourth, and finished with another 4-yard tote over the goal line before the clock ran out.

Unfortunately, the Greyhounds weren’t able to overcome the deficit, dropping to a 3-1 record.

They start league play Friday in Prosser.

Rocco Parrish completed 9-of 14 passes for 105 yards and was intercepted once.

Ferrell Medina collected 3 passes for 38 yards, Alex Douglas hauled in 3 for 30 yards, Diamond Carrasco snatched up 2 for 28 and Gomez had one catch for a loss of 1 yard.

Gomez had 18 carries for 138 yards, Dominick Sanchez had one tote for 5 yards, Douglas carried the ball 3 times for 3 yards, and Parrish lost 16 yards on four keepers.

Tri-Cities Prep 55, Mabton 14

The Vikings were stopped by the Tri-Cities Prep offense, which was more than ready for the match-up.

Tri-City Prep scored 34 points in the first half.

Nate Dituri scored three touchdowns, Cole Hiett scored on a catch, and one other passing play ended in a touchdown.

Mabton’s lone touchdown, in the beginning of the first quarter, was a 50-yard fumble return by Jorge Espinoza.

The half ended in a deficit of 7-34 for the Vikings.

The Tri-Cities Prep defense stood its ground in the third quarter, giving up just one touchdown and all but finishing the matchup.

That touchdown was made possible in the early minutes of the third quarter when quarterback Andrez Zavala delivered a 33-yard pass to Alexis Galarza.

But, Dituri and Kobe Singleton of Tri-Cities Prep also found the endzone in the third stanza.

Teammate Alex Ramirez wrapped it with a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

The loss dropped Mabton’s record to 1-3.

Zavala completed 11-of-32 passes for 86 yards and was intercepted three times. He had 10 carries for a loss of 18 yards.

Galarza had 3 catches for 44 yards, including a 33-yard play.

Espinoza hauled in 7 passes for 31 yards.