Sunnyside woman injured in Richland car crash

A 33-year-old woman who was in the Tri-Cities Thursday is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash in Richland.

The Washington State Patrol said Myanna J. Moody, 18, of Kennewick is responsible for the crash.

She was driving a 2005 Audi A8 westbound on Interstate 182 just before 6:30 p.m. near the exit to Queensgate when Marisol Brito Fernandez stopped her 2003 Mitsubishi Galant for traffic.

Moody, said troopers, failed to stop and struck Fernandez’s Galant.

Fernandez was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland to be treated for her injuries, while Moody was uninjured.

Both vehicles were damaged, although Moody’s was driven from the scene and Fernandez’s had to be towed and impounded, troopers said.

It is believed the cause of the crash was inattention. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be contributing factors.

Both women were wearing seat belts, and Moody was cited for speeding too fast.