Survivor will not take stage at fair Blood, Sweat & Tears steps in after Survivor member injury

Legendary rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears will be appearing at the Central Washington State Fair on Thursday, Sept. 27.

Originally the band Survivor was signed to appear that day, but the group just cancelled their appearance because of an injury sustained by one of the band members.

Blood, Sweat & Tears has a long list of hits including “You Made Me So Very Happy,” “And When I Die,” and “Spinning Wheel” among others.

The Grammy award winning group will be performing at 7 p.m. at the Corona Stage on Thursday at the fair.

“We’re sorry to lose Survivor as we know there were plenty of their fans planning to come to the show,” fair General Manager and President, Greg Stewart said. “Unfortunately, these things sometimes happen and we’re very happy that Blood, Sweat & Tears could fill in at the last minute.”

Stewart said the fair will honor all Survivor tickets for the Blood, Sweat & Tears concert. Or, if Survivor fans want a refund, they can get that through the State Fair Park Box Office. Refunds must be requested before 5 p.m. day of show.

Contact Misty Craft, Box Office Manager, via email: mistyc@fairfun.com or by phone at 515-393-0042.

General admission bleacher seats for the Blood, Sweat & Tears are free with admission to the fair, however a limited amount of reserved seating is available for purchase for the concert.

Reserve tickets are $14 and $9. Tickets can be purchased through the State Fair Park Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets, www.ticketswest.com and charge-by-phone at 800.325.7328 (SEAT). Reserved seat tickets do not include fair admission.

The Central Washington State Fair runs September 21-30 in Yakima.