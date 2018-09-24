WSU business college recognized in Top 15

The Washington State University Carson College of Business has been ranked in the Top 15 best schools in the nation for undergraduate international business education, as recently noted by U.S. News & World Report.

The WSU undergraduate international business program ranked 15th overall and was 6th among public national universities. This continues a tradition of excellence in international business of more than 25 years.

“Our international business major and our opportunities to study abroad are key features of the Carson College of Business. These programs provide great learning opportunities for students, especially for so many of our students who come to us without global experiences,” College Dean Chip Hunter said.

“Being recognized by other schools of business as one of the top programs in this area contributes to our progress toward establishing the Carson College as the first choice for students seeking an undergraduate business education in the Pacific Northwest,” he said.

The college’s undergraduate international business program focuses on the markets, people and places involved in trade, commerce and exchanges throughout the world.

Students in this field develop an awareness of international business through participation in study abroad and by completing the college’s global learning requirement.

The college leads WSU in the number of students studying abroad each year and offered undergraduate faculty-led programs in 12 countries in 2018, including Chile, China, Greece, Ireland, Italy/France, Korea, Spain, Switzerland/Prague, Tanzania and Thailand.

“Studying abroad exposes students to diversity of thought and develops their respect for different cultures’ traditions and ways of conducting business,” college assistant dean of international programs Jessica Cassleman said.

“Students also get a deeper understanding of world issues, a highly desirable skill in global enterprises. The benefits students gain from studying abroad cannot be overstated — international experiences set them apart when they launch their careers,” she said.