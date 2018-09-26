Alice Marlene Abshire, 84, of Kennewick, Wash. died Sept. 22, 2018, in Kennewick, Wash.

A former Prosser, Wash. resident, she was born Jan. 11, 1934 in Aberdeen, Wash.



Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at East Prosser Cemetery with a celebration of life service to follow immediately after at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Paterson Road, Prosser, Wash.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Life Options, Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wash.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.