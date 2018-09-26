Arthur Luis Perales, 59, of Pasco, Wash. died Sept. 23, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

A longtime Sunnyside resident, he was born June 1959, in Sunnyside, Wash.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Arthur’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.