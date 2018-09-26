Basketball bragging rights on the line

A basketball showdown featuring the Grandview School District basketball staff versus district school staff is planned as fundraiser at the High School gymnasium,1601 W. Fifth St., at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6.

The school showdown, which will feature teams representing staff from the district office to the elementary schools, is organized by the class of 2020.

Each school will play two 10-minute halves with a running clock according to class advisors Rose Aviles and Tammy Parrish.

There is a $2 entry fee for all participants and spectators.