Community support lauded

The Sunnyside Police Department would like to thank and acknowledge all those who participated in our National Night Out celebration Tuesday, August 7th, 2018. National Night Out was truly a success and would not have been possible without the support of our community and neighbors like you. A special thank you to Amy Rubio (AA Promotions), Miss Sunnyside Court and Candidates, and Cynthia Guajardo, Sunnyside Walmart Manager and her team of volunteers, who assisted with setup and throughout the event- your generosity and time is greatly appreciated!



Thank you to the following donors, sponsors and organizations for their participation and contributions: Aaron’s Sales & Lease; Ace Hardware; Airlift Northwest; Alpha Pyrotechnics; Apple Valley Dental; Big 5; Bimbo; Black Rock Creek Golf Course; Bleyhl Farm Service; Burger King; Audrina & Andrew Campos; Cliff’s Septic; Coca Cola; Columbia Bank; Comprehensive; Cornerstone Church; Dutch Brothers; Conquistador; Farmers Insurance, Perla Zepeda; Fast Mobile Service; Fiesta Foods; Franz; Frito Lay; Hapo Credit Union; Hallett Cinemas; Andrew Hamil; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church; Jones Farms; La Vaquerita Western Wear; Lower Valley Credit Union; Lower Valley Crisis Center; Luxe Beauty Lounge; McDonalds; Mom’s Candy Apples; Mountain States Construction Company; Nail Design; Nuestra Casa; Oxarc; Paleteria La Nortena; Papa Murphys; Planned Parenthood; Rollinger Family Farms; Rolly’s Orchards; Silvia’s Professional Tax Services; Soroptomist of the Lower Yakima Valley; The Shades; Smart Food Service; Sunny Smile Orthodontics; Sunnyside School District; Sunnyside Museum; Sunnyside United Unidos; TJs Refrigeration, Brittan Moore; Tree Top; Trendy Tots; VFW, VFW Auxiliary, Washington PAVE; Job Wise; Yakima Inflatables Yakima Neighborhood Health; and Yakima Valley Libraries.

We would also like to thank our community partners and first responders for supporting NNO —Sunnyside Fire Department, Grandview Police Department (SWAT), Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Department of Corrections, Airlift Northwest, and Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

