Domestic violence vigil planned

A candlelight vigil to mark Domestic Violence Month will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Centennial Square, 525 E. Edison Ave, Sunnyside.
The event will feature guest speakers, Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services Executive Director Leticia Garcia said.
The vigil is part of the center’s activities taking place during October to bring awareness to the domestic violence and its impact on the community.
