Grizzlies swim team falls short of win

The Sunnyside High School girls swim team competed at Moses Lake and was outperformed 116-51 last Thursday.
Moses Lake like many in the Columbia Basin Big 9 has access to full facilities that allow practices indoors.
In spite of the advantages, there were some close races in which the Grizzlies had second-place finishes.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Kylah Bunch, J’naya Siller, Rugile Dovidonyte and Arianna Sanchez teamed up for a time of 2:19.65.
Dovidonyte was just two seconds behind the first-place competitor in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking 2:34.46.
In the 100-yard butterfly, she tagged the edge of the pool in 1:12.27, again just two seconds behind the fastest Moses Lake competitor.
Dovidonyte teamed up with Sanchez, Bunch and Clarissa Caldron for the 200-yard freestyle relay and was clocked at 2:04.50. The first-place team was timed at 1:53.10.
Sanchez was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a finish of 1:15.38, about two seconds behind the fastest competitor.
