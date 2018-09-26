Kelley passing the torch to Barrios

It was six years ago when the City of Sunnyside, Sunnyside School District, Port of Sunnyside and Astria Sunnyside Hospital (formerly Sunnyside Community Hospital) banded together to establish a coalition.

That coalition is Sunnyside United-Unidos and Cathy Kelley, native Sunnyside resident, was selected as the coordinator.

Since then, Kelley has worked with a variety of community stakeholders to address youth substance use and gang violence.

Now, she is stepping away from the work for which she is passionate. She is planning to enjoy time with her family and venture into the wilds… spending more time in the mountains.

Kelley has been dedicated to improving lives, addressing substance use issues nearly her entire career.

Retiring, she is confident the community will continue to be well-served as Brenda Barrios takes on the coordinator role.

Barrios, also a Sunnyside native, has been working side-by-side with Kelley the past three years.

After graduating from the University of Washington, Barrios spent a year with Americorps working with youth in Los Angeles.

“I have always been into youth development but also community development,” she said.

Barrios returned home to Sunnyside and grew bored. She learned about an Adverse Childhood Experience training being hosted by a local organization.

It so happens that organization was Sunnyside United-Unidos.

“I enjoyed it and was surprised it was in Sunnyside,” Barrios said.

“It was very informative,” she said, noting her eyes were opened to issues youth in her hometown faced.

“It fell in line with my life purpose,” Barrios said, adding she spoke with Kelley at the training and was reminded of a job posting she’d seen but dismissed initially.

There was a position open at Sunnyside United-Unidos, and that led to the 2008 Sunnyside High School graduate’s new career.

As the new coordinator, Barrios is aiming to connect with the community. She is hoping to increase membership, with a particular goal of finding a parent representative who is passionate about helping youth in the community.

The original funding for the coalition was from the Community Prevention Wellness Initiative, which set goals of engaging stakeholders from 12 different groups: parents, youth, healthcare, business, law enforcement, schools, religious organizations, media, youth-serving organizations, government, civic and volunteer groups, and other organizations involved in youth substance use.

Barrios said those who are currently engaged are passionate, but there is a need for more people to become involved.