Man faces charges after alleged assault

Police in Grandview arrested a man for assaulting a woman while she was holding a small child.

Dee Jay Merino, 27, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm first degree and domestic violence. He appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday.

Last Friday, officers received a report of an assault in progress and arrived at a residence in the 200 block of Ash Street. The responding officer could hear a woman screaming, records show.

The officer knocked on the door and the woman continued to cry, screaming at her assailant to let her go. That prompted the officer to take action, opening the unlocked door.

He saw the victim struggling to get away from a man. The woman was holding a small child at the time, and the man had ahold on her legs.

The officer ordered Merino to let go of the woman and handcuffed the suspect, records show.

Interviews conducted after the victim and Merino were separated revealed the suspect resulted in officers taking photographs of extensive damage inside the residence and locating a shotgun.

A records search showed Merino has a previous felony assault conviction, as well as a no contact order, prohibiting him from being in possession of a gun.